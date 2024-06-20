Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 2,744,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

