Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.00. 22,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

