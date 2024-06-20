Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 102,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

