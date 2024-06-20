VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.98% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $124,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,014,479. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

