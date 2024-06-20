United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on X. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

