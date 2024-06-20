United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 1.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.18 and last traded at $135.91. 1,005,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,957,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

