Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.38. 397,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,018. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

