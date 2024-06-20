Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.65. The company had a trading volume of 922,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

