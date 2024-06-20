UMA Price Hits $2.62 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. UMA has a market cap of $213.86 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,847,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,525,359 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

