Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 3.7%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.33. 167,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 789,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

