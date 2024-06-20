TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

