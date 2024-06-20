TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

