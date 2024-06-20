Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,883 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
Truist Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
