Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,883 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.