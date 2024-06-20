TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 1,349,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

