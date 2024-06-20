Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,866. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.