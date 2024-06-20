Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 5,990,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

