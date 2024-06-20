Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $963,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.40, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

