Tompkins Financial Corp Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.73. 2,294,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $262.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

