Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 3,025 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,349. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

