Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 24 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $549.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.55. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

