Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 2,193 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $437,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 1,433,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,844. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.