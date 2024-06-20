TomoChain (TOMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.11 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. TomoChain has a market cap of $35.70 million and $4.11 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

