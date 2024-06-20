Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,576,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,967,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

