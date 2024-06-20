theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Up 9.2%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 18,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 52,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

theglobe.com Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

theglobe.com Company Profile



theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Stories

