The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after buying an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.22.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.00. 1,690,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,058. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

