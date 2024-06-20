The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Decreased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.73. 2,294,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $262.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.22.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

