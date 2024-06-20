The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,740 shares of company stock worth $19,656,591 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.40. 69,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,482. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.88. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

