The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 469.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

BA stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,950. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average is $201.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

