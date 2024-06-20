Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.09 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $759.31 million and $23.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

