Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $207.69. 238,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day moving average of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

