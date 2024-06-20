Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Tesla stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.27. 9,842,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,952,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $99,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

