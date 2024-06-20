Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $182.81. 26,467,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,067,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

