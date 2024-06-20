Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

