TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Tops $17.59 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $107.62 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,533,714 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,967,235 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

