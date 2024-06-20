Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,903 shares during the quarter. Tenaris comprises approximately 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.51% of Tenaris worth $118,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 133.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 114.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 2,198,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,292. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

