Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($24.55) and last traded at GBX 1,915.30 ($24.34), with a volume of 132574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,647.06%.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,183.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

