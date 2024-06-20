Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

