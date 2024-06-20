Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 92,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 40,835 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.