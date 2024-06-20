Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.79. 590,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

