Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 6.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.03. 965,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,952,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 155,215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

