Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $179.69 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

