Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 479.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 205,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

