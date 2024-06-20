Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 323,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,913. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.