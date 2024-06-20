Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 104,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Symphony International Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.39.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

