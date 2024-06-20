S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.