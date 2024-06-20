S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

