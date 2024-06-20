Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.94 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

