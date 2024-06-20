Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 6.8%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,014.02 and last traded at $982.81. 5,440,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 8,617,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $920.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $837.98 and a 200 day moving average of $715.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.