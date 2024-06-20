Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $920.01

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $920.01, but opened at $961.29. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,005.23, with a volume of 2,147,781 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $837.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

