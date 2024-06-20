Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.35. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 220,766 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $662.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

