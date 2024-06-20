Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $47.52 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

