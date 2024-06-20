Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $47,135.29 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.45 or 0.05431144 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.